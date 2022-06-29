InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an all-natural line of formulas for pain relief," said an inventor, from Hillsborough, Ore., "so I invented the TRUTH. My design would be effective in treating pain, swelling and discomfort from various ailments."

The invention provides a unique line of formulas for treating pain, muscle aches and swelling. It can also be used to heal cuts and scrapes. During use, it would offer a pleasant scent and it could enhance comfort and relaxation. The invention features a versatile and all-natural design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with chronic pain and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

