 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to magnify the small print on a pill or medicine bottle," said an inventor, from Blairs, Va., "so I invented the MAGNIFYING CUP. My design enables the user to easily see dosage information, possible side effects, warnings and other important information."

The invention provides an effective way to help people read the small print on pill/medication bottle labels. In doing so, it increases convenience. It also eliminates the need to struggle and it could help to prevent errors. The invention features a practical and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with vision difficulties and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

