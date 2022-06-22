InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that your voice is clear and easy to understand while wearing a protective face mask," said an inventor, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so I invented the SPEAKER MASK. My design could help to prevent confusion and misunderstandings caused by voices being muffled behind face masks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to communicate when wearing a face mask. In doing so, it helps to prevent the voice from sounding muffled. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower the mask to talk and it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use with disposable or reusable masks so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to  manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-396, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-mask-accessory-to-enhance-verbal-communication-npl-396-301571596.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.