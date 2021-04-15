InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and I wanted to create a better way to relieve pain from various injuries such as Achilles tendonitis or a bone spur," said an inventor, from Arden Hills, Minn., "so I invented the ACHILLES MASSAGER. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional massage devices."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to massage the Achilles tendon. In doing so, it offers an alternative to expensive cross-friction massage. As a result, it helps to reduce pain and discomfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for athletes and others with Achilles tendon injuries or bone spurs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DAE-552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

