PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to consume a meal or beverage without removing your face mask," said one of two inventors, from Lancaster, Calif., "so we invented the COVID 19 MASK. Our design provides added protection and it could help to prevent lost or forgotten masks."

The invention provides an improved design for a protective face mask. In doing so, it enables the wearer to enjoy beverages or a meal. As a result, it eliminates the need to remove the mask and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a protective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1412, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

