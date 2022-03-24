InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way for medical personnel to calm or reward pediatric patients with stickers during procedures or examinations," said an inventor, from S. Boston, Va., "so I invented the GLOVE OF HEARTS. My design could help to ease a child's fears and make the process easier for the doctor or nurse."

The invention provides a unique way to make pediatric patients more comfortable and less fearful in healthcare settings. In doing so, it enables the doctor or nurse to easily issue a sticker or stickers. As a result, it could offer a distraction for young patients. The invention features a functional sterile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

