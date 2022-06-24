InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a face mask that would provide optimum comfort and protection for the wearer," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented the VERSIE MASK. My design would eliminate the need to deal with elasticized mask bands that pinch and pull on the ears."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable protective mask for the face. In doing so, it eliminates the discomfort associated with ear loops that pinch and tug. As a result, it increases safety, comfort and convenience and it helps to avoid constant adjustments and repositioning of the mask. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for medical workers and the general population. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

