PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a paramedic for over 10 years and wanted to create a kit to ensure that all the needed supplies are accessible when treating a patient with a respiratory emergency," said an inventor, from Pasadena, Calif., "so I invented the B-NEB. My design offers an easier transition if the patient's condition becomes critical and it provides added peace of mind during stressful situations."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved nebulizer kit for treating hypoxic pediatric patients in emergency and critical care settings. In doing so, it ensures that the necessary supplies are readily available. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, urgent care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
