PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cough suppressor to provide immediate relief from a cough and sore throat," said an inventor, from Fairburn, Ga., "so I invented the COUGH ELIXIR. My design offers a tasty formula made from all-natural ingredients."

The invention provides a new type of remedy to help relieve a cough and sore throat. In doing so, it offers a more appealing alternative to traditional suppressants. As a result, it enhances flavor and comfort. The invention features a novel and all-natural design that is easy to consume so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2054, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

