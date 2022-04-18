InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hospice nurse and I work around various odors associated with wounds and dying. I thought there could be an improved mask to make working more pleasant and positive," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the SCENT MASK. My design would encourage proper mask use and it would help to prevent the spread of germs and viruses."

The invention provides a more pleasant means of wearing a protective face mask. In doing so, it helps to combat malodorous scents. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for medical workers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

