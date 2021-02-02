PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a gentle way to massage sore muscles in the back, shoulders or neck while driving, at the office or at home in the shower," said an inventor, from Gilbert, Ariz., "so I invented the UNKNOTTED. My design is portable and versatile."
The patent-pending invention provides a portable way to massage various areas of the neck, shoulders and back. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using pharmaceuticals or invasive measures. As a result, it helps to alleviate tension, knots and muscle pain and it enhances comfort. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to manipulate and use so it is ideal for individuals who experience back pain, muscle pain, tightness or shoulder strain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
