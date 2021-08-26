InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have an itchy rash on my lower legs, and the only way to get relief is by applying ice packs," said an inventor from Waddell, Ariz. "I needed a portable, option suitable for use while I'm away from home."

She developed HOT AND COLD PAC ON THE GO to reduce discomfort from injuries, overuse and conditions like arthritis. As such, it has the potential to eliminate pain, inflammation and swelling and r relieve the itch associated with skin rashes. Lightweight, portable and easy to apply, it remains comfortably in place without restricting movement. It is also convenient, effective, versatile and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

 The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2824, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

