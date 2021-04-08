InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to place a hearing aid within the ear canal, especially for individuals with large hands/fingers, arthritis or other hand issues or tremors," said an inventor, from Farmville, N.C., "so I invented the MY LITTLE HEARING AID TOOL. My design saves time and it eliminates the need to struggle."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to insert a hearing aid receiver into the ear. In doing so, it reduces the difficulties associated with grasping and manipulating a hearing aid. As a result, it eliminates frustrations and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize hearing aids and audiologists. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-390, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

