PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a direct way to concentrate heat/cooling therapy to the knees, ankles, hips, shoulders, spine, lower back or biceps," said an inventor, from Spanaway, Wash., "so I invented the ISO SORE. My design could provide added relief, comfort and convenience for those with injuries or other conditions."

The invention provides an improved way to apply cool or warm therapy to various areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold an ice pack or heating pad in place. As a result, it helps to soothe and heal pain, stiffness and swelling and it enables the user to engage in his/her daily activities. The invention features a therapeutic and practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with pain, injuries, arthritis, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

