InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable accessory for protecting a wounded area on a pet's torso," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the GENTLE GUARD. My design could enhance the healing process."

This patent-pending invention protects a wound or post-surgical area on a pet's torso/body. In doing so, it prevents the pet from licking, biting or scratching the area. As a result, it enhances comfort and healing and it eliminates the need for the pet to wear a cone. The invention features an effective design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-pets-clr-108-301486737.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.