InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to comfort my pet while reading or watching television," said an inventor, from Bethesda, Md., "so I invented the BELLY-JELLIES. My design offers a relaxing accessory for wearers and their four-legged friends."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to massage the feet while massaging a dog. In doing so, it enhances comfort and convenience. It also increases relaxation and it may stimulate blood flow throughout the legs. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-relaxing-massage-accessory-for-pet-owners--pets-wdh-2684-301438026.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.