InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician's assistant and I thought there should be a way to prevent a patient from involuntarily biting the laryngeal mass airway stem while under anesthesia," said an inventor, from Peachtree City, Ga., "so I invented the SLEEVE BITE BLOCK. My design prevents the airflow from being disrupted during surgery."

The invention provides a protective barrier between the patient's teeth and the laryngeal mass airway stem. In doing so, it prevents a patient under anesthesia from biting down on the LMA. As a result, it helps to maintain the airway and it enhances safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safety-device-for-patients-under-anesthesia-all-1426-301360137.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.