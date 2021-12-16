InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When storms occur creating sandbags can be a cumbersome and back breaking task," said an inventor from North Chicago, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a machine that could stockpile sandbags when a storm was predicted."

He developed the CINDY SS SANDBAGGER that provides a convenient, efficient and effective means to be well-prepared for flooding. This invention avoids muscle strains, back injuries and fatigue associated with creating sandbags. Its use could protect property against expensive flood damage and high insurance rates. Additionally, it would be safe, reliable and cost-effective.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sandbag-stockpiler-ccp-1516-301446866.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.