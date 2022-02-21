InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Do you groan every time your provider hands you a cup to collect your urine? Do you awkwardly position yourself to get that urine in that tiny cup only to still get urine on your hands?," said an inventor from Glendale, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a faster, more sanitary way to collect urine."

She developed the patent-pending URINE COLLECTOR HANDLE to promote sanitation while providing patients with increased comfort. This invention would offer an improved way to collect a urine sample that would eliminate the risk of urine contacting the hands. It would feature an efficient and practical design. Additionally, it could be comfortably grasped and manipulated for optimal positioning.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-sanitary-sample-pbt-110-301486000.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.