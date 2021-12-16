InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in the medical profession and as a phlebotomist, I observed many medical professionals lacking confidence and judgement when inserting a needle," said an inventor, from Greensboro, N.C. "One Styke ensures that blood draws and IVs will be nearly pain free for patients and much easier for medical professionals, while giving confidence in doing this simple procedure, which in return will end multiple and painful sticks.

The invention provides an effective way to make blood draws and IV insertion less painful for patients. It also ensures that the process is easier for phlebotomists and other medical professionals. As a result, it could help to reduce the number of needle sticks and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DHM-612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

