PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have very sensitive skin and continually experience breakouts regardless of the skin-care product I try," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "So, I created this topical treatment made from all-natural ingredients."

She developed samples of YOUTHFUL BEAUTY to contribute to the maintenance of softer, younger-looking skin. The face scrub leaves a fresh, light feeling on the face and neck and may decrease the signs of skin wrinkles. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-839, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

