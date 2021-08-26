PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "For more than ten years, I worked in dermatology offices helping providers treat patients for skin cancer and other skin conditions caused by the sun," said an inventor from Warrenton, Va. "I wanted to offer a proactive approach to head off these conditions before they begin. This product is for everyone but especially made for people who need protection but don't like to use products that leave a greasy coating on skin or hair."
The patent-pending formula helps to provide a barrier against the harmful rays of sun for the most exposed areas on the scalp, ears and neck while eliminating the feel of traditional sunscreens. In doing so, it helps to reduce the risk of pre and skin cancers. As a result, it affords peace of mind knowing skin is protected during everyday routines, activities or travel and it would substitute traditional sunscreens on a daily basis on the most sun-exposed areas. The invention would be safe, practical and easy to use in different forms. Additionally, it would be convenient, effective and affordably priced.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-skin-protectant-against-sun-exposure-rho-1266-301361012.html
SOURCE InventHelp