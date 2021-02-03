PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While in Vietnam I lost some of my hearing due to all of the noise and desired a means to hear various electronics more clearly," said an inventor from Dos Palos, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a simple device to amplify sounds from cell phones or tablet computers."

He developed the HEAR BETTER that provides improved quality sound and increases the volume of the cell phone or tablet. This modestly priced invention features a small and compact design. It is simple, convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with most cell phones and would not require charging or batteries.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-hearing-horn-sog-517-301219785.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.