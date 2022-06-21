InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many people require vision correction glasses and there is a growing population of people who require home oxygen and nasal cannula. I wanted to create a more comfortable way to wear glasses and support nasal cannula," said the inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the NASAL CANNULA SUPPORT. My design would reduce stress on your ears and it provides secure placement of the nasal cannula for maximal effect."

The invention provides an improved way to support a nasal cannula when wearing eyeglasses. In doing so, it eliminates the common problems associated with the cannula and glasses sharing space behind the ear of the wearer. This unique design ensures that the cannula tubing remains properly in place using the frame of the prescription or stylish eyeglasses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for hospital and home environments. It can be produced with many creative design variations while still maintaining the basic functionality.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-way-to-wear-glasses--support-a-nasal-cannula-mho-130-301570664.html

SOURCE InventHelp

