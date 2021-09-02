PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was once in an airport and had no way to clean my teeth after a meal. To buy all the supplies there would have been very expensive and I did not want to carry a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss with me," said an inventor, from Morresville, N.C. "Feeling other people would need this solution, I created BRUSH N' FLY."
The invention fulfills the need for a portable, all-in-one toothbrush kit. This new product would be easy to use and it would feature a practical, lightweight design. The compact unit would fit in a pocket, purse, suitcase, backpack, etc. The attached cover would keep it clean and sanitary. Additionally, it features a cost-effective design and it can be made from recycled materials.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-687, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
