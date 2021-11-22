InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a simple way to easily understand speeches or conversations in real time, especially for individuals who are deaf," said one of two inventors, from Groveland, Fla., "so we invented the 3HD (HAND HELD HEARING DEVICE). Our design could help to prevent confusion, miscommunication and frustration."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a hearing impaired individual to understand a speech or conversation. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance or a person to translate. As a result, it enhances communication and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hearing-impaired persons, businesses, students, the general population, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2552, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

