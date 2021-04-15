PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed a more efficient way to inject vaccines into livestock," said one of two inventors, from Mankato, Minn., "so we invented the patent pending ARRAZOLO MULTIPLE VACCINATION GUN. Our design enables you to get more work done with less workers."
The invention enables two separate vaccinations to be administered to swine or poultry at the same time. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional vaccinating methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be adapted for use with a variety of vaccinations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for farms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
