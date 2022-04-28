InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device that a person could use in their daily activities to stay safe from pandemic threats," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so we invented the WIZARD WRISTBAND. Our design could offer a complete personal safety system for these uncertain times."

The patent-pending invention provides a warning if another person is about to enter the user's social-distancing safe zone. It also enables the user to monitor health and activity, contact help, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safe-zone-monitorhealth-tracker-fjk-128-301531134.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.