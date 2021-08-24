PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an effective means of trimming belly fat and reducing love handles," said one of two inventors from Birmingham, Ala. "So, I attached makeshift weights to my waist and noticed how it improved resistance."
They developed BELT BODY WEIGHT to provide additional resistance when walking or performing other activities. As such, it requires greater effort for a more rigorous workout. Thus, it builds stamina and helps with weight loss since it actually increases the rate at which calories are burned. At the same time, it improves performance in sports and other fitness activities. This novel fitness accessory also includes carrying space for keys and other small items. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.
The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
