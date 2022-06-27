InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Covid-19 inspired me to invent this mask because people are nervous about going out to eat and having to remove their mask completely," said an inventor from Palmdale CA. "My mask fulfills safety when people of all ages are out eating. People can feel some protection while eating out in public."

The patent-pending invention enhances safety and peace of mind while dining out, eating a meal at work or in other public areas. Also helpful when smoking, drinking or eating in social settings. This design may lead to better compliance with Covid-19 rules in restaurants and other public settings. The mask may ease peoples nerves about going out to eat and having to remove their mask in public. Also allows smokers a comfortable alternative then removing their mask when smoking.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

