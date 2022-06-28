InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sanitization has become a major concern for citizens and I believe that high-foot traffic areas need to be sanitized in a timely manner," said the inventor from Napoleonville, La. "I created this invention in order to provide a device that will distribute sanitation in a timely manner to high populated areas."

He invented the patent-pending AUTOMATIC U V PROTECTION that ensures all surfaces within a specified area would not transfer surface-contact contaminants to any person. This device would be effective in the killing of microorganisms, virus's, germs, bacteria, and fungus on all surfaces. This could allow for normal human activity while keeping areas clean and safe. Additionally, this could help provide business associates with confidence by removing the risk associated with contamination of materials surfaces.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TNO-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-automatic-sanitation-system-tno-114-301575191.html

SOURCE InventHelp

