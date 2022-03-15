InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a family medicine physician and see the anxiety and issues that a pandemic can cause," said the inventor from Lakeland, Fla. "This invention can help prevent infection transmission with a tool that acts as a barrier between a person and the objects they encounter on a daily basis."

He invented MY IPT - INFECTION PREVENTION TOOL, patent-pending, to provide an alternative to employing one's hands to contact various objects to decrease the potential transmission of infections. This will allow the user added safety and to have peace of mind. Additionally, this tool can incorporate various barriers for the user and the objects they encounter and help transport a vast array of necessities.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

