 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "During this pandemic I realized that many people touch door handles in order to enter or exit a public place, said the inventor from Jeffersonville, Ind. "I thought that there needs to be a way to protect people from the spread of germs so I came up with this idea."

He invented DOOR NAPS to fulfill the need for a means to protect users from COVID-19, colds, the flu and other infectious diseases. This invention provides individuals with biodegradable towelettes that may kill germs and enhance safety. Additionally, this product could be positioned near doors and other frequently touched surfaces to help improve health and provide peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4570, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

