SYDNEY, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventia Life Science and PhenoVista Biosciences have secured a strategic partnership to super-charge 3D cell biology research services with the installation of Inventia's 3D Cell Culture Platform – RASTRUM™ – at PhenoVista's California site. This addition to PhenoVista's instrument portfolio will help complement the company's existing expertise in high content imaging and phenotypic assays by providing a means to produce complex 3D cell models in high-throughput. This new joint effort aims to provide next generation complex models using 3D cell cultures for PhenoVista Biosciences' current oncology and neurobiology focused assay portfolio. Initially spawned through an on-going project with a major Pharma company on two undisclosed targets, the partnership combines PhenoVista's extensive assay development and imaging experience with Inventia's automated 3D cell culture platform to help alleviate the major challenges the industry faces to routinely adopt 3D cell models - throughput and reproducibility.
Based in San Diego, PhenoVista currently offers hundreds of different assays encompassing a range of cell types, which are tailored to specific therapeutic areas and biological applications. The incorporation of the RASTRUM™ platform will significantly build upon PhenoVista's existing assay capabilities and enhance the company's core strengths in imaging and assay services.
The RASTRUM™ 3D cell culture platform from Inventia Life Science is quickly gaining global recognition with numerous customers in Australia, Europe and the USA. Its growing international customer base of Pharma, CRO and academic clients are fast adopting the innovative 3D cell model solutions which encompass both healthy and diseased tissue.
"The vision for RASTRUM is to revolutionise the way we approach the drug discovery process by accelerating the evolution of drugs from the lab bench to the hospital bed," says Dr. Julio Ribeiro, CEO of Inventia Life Science.
About Inventia Life Science:
Inventia Life Science is a fast-growing biotech start-up based in Sydney, Australia, that is revolutionising cancer research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine. The award-winning RASTRUM™ cell culture platform has already been adopted in leading medical research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies which are creating printed 3D tissue mimics that model real biology. In addition, Inventia is already working with clinical partners to advance regenerative medicine in areas such as bioprinted skin for the repair of burns and wounds.
About PhenoVista Biosciences:
PhenoVista Biosciences is the leading provider of custom imaging-based phenotypic assay services. With a collaborative and scientifically driven project design and management approach, PhenoVista has a proven track record of delivering high-quality data from robust and scalable assays. PhenoVista's key advantage lies in the ability of their industry-trained scientists to combine world-class understanding of diverse biological systems with cutting-edge quantitative imaging to deliver clear, actionable output data. For more information, please visit http://www.PhenoVista.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
