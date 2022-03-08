WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inventus Power, a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery systems for medical, military, and commercial/industrial markets, today announced it is partnering with AKI GIBB, a leading Manufacturer's Representative technology firm serving the Rocky Mountain Region of the United States.
AKI GIBB will leverage its existing network of OEM customers and distribution channels to support the sales and market growth of Inventus Power across Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.
"AKI GIBB has over 50 years' experience establishing strategic relationships with leading OEMs in our region, said Dean Akiyama, Partner at AKI GIBB. "We represent best-in-class technology manufacturers and believe Inventus Power is a great fit for our portfolio as a leading and trusted source for advanced battery and power solutions."
"We are excited to partner with AKI GIBB to support the growth of our medical, industrial, and commercial sectors," said Bob Zielke, Senior Director of Business Development for Inventus Power. "The AKI GIBB team is comprised of highly technical and experienced sales professionals and I am confident that they will be effective in communicating Inventus Power's expertise and capabilities in advanced battery pack design & manufacturing in order to drive future growth within their established OEM customer base."
About Inventus Power:
Inventus Power, founded in 1960, is the leading provider of advanced battery systems for global OEMs. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of battery packs, chargers, and power supplies across a broad range of portable, motive & stationary applications.
With multi-country locations across four continents and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, China, & Malaysia, the company is strategically positioned to support the needs of global brands.
From design & engineering to performance testing & mass production, Inventus Power provides accelerated end-to-end solutions. Its broad market/application expertise, technology-agnostic approach, global footprint, and vertical integration enable the delivery of safe, reliable & innovative power solutions at an exceptional speed to market.
For more information about Inventus Power, please visit http://www.inventuspower.com.
