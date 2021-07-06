MONTVILLE, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invero Pharma LLC announces it has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Neuroprotexeon Inc. The assets include the rights to develop and commercialize XENEX® (xenon gas and device for inhalation) as a potent neuro-protectant with an exceptional safety profile entering Phase 3 clinical studies.
The initial indication for XENEX® is the prevention of neurologic injury in post-cardiac arrest patients. It has already achieved a regulatory "trifecta" of:
1. FDA and EMA Orphan Drug status (providing seven and ten year market exclusivity respectively).
2. FDA Fast-Track status
3. FDA and EMA protocol agreements – FDA Special Protocol agreement (SPA) and EMA equivalent, (Scientific Advise Working Party Agreement)
Invero Pharma CEO, Doug Stefanelli comments "XENEX® is a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients suffering a cardiac arrest. Disturbingly, after resuscitation, many of these still comatose patients die after undergoing the current standard of care, which is often limited to simply providing oxygen and lowering body temperature to preserve brain tissue. XENEX®, a potent NMDA modulator, has the potential to change these outcomes since Phase 2 clinical studies signaled a significant reduction in brain damage via MRI, and more importantly, the possibility to lower mortality rates."
Invero Pharma is headquartered in Montville, New Jersey, The US market alone for Xenex in this indication has been estimated to be $300 million. Development in additional indications such as stroke may possible.
Invero Pharma is a late clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing the proprietary use of xenon gas, delivered via a patented inhalation device, to protect against brain cell death following acute neurologic injury. Invero Pharma is currently preparing for a Phase III Clinical Trial in Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) following the publication of positive Phase II Clinical Trial results in JAMA.
