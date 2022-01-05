COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InVestUSA, a charitable organization that contributes bulletproof vests to law enforcement and other first responders who help maintain the peace, is donated five Active Shooter Vests to the Horry County (Myrtle Beach) Sheriff's Office in honor of Horry County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kent Grause, who died Monday, December 27, 2021, after 35 years of law enforcement experience.
The donation was to start 2022 properly in "protecting those who protect us," said Invest USA CEO Michael Letts from Columbia SC. InVest USA has donated 7500 vests to date.
The donation ceremony was conducted on January 1, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time at the Horry County Sheriff's Office at 1301 2nd Avenue, Conway, South Carolina. Speakers included Horry County Sheriff Phillip E. Thompson, Michael Letts, and Horry County Chief Deputy Tom Fox.
Said Michael Letts, "InVestUSA is honored to help protect those who protect us at the Horry County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Thompson has served in the Sheriff's office honorably and with distinction with over 42 years of law enforcement experience."
This is the second donation to the Horry County Sheriff's office. The first was almost 20 years ago. With Myrtle Beach receiving more than 18 million visitors a year, the police responsibilities are disproportionally higher than in other cities with similar populations.
In a joint statement by Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Chief Deputy Tom Fox, it was stated, "We greatly appreciate the generosity of citizens across our nation in support of InVest's goal to provide ballistic vests to first responders. Vests are the armor that allows officers to return to their families at the end of their day."
"We thank and support our brave men and women who daily put their lives on the line to protect the American people," said Michael Letts," adding, "This is a great opportunity to show our support for the thin blue line! We at InVestUSA believe that those who serve their communities should not be without the best protection and safety measures available."
InVestUSA is a 501c3 non-profit organization that donates Active Shooter Vests to law enforcement agencies, fire departments, paramedics, and other first responders across America. The Invest USA motto and mission is to "Protect those who protect us."
Letts says that anyone in need of a vest can contact InVest at info@investusa.org 803-556-2528 or InvestUSA.org
ABOUT INVEST USA:
InVestUSA is a national grassroots 501c3 non-profit organization that provides bulletproof vests to law enforcement officers and first responders through sponsorship, fundraising with communities and local civic groups and churches, and education and training programs. Since 1993, InVestUSA has donated more than 7500 bulletproof vests in 25 states. The group maintains that bulletproof vests save lives, vowing to provide them to those who protect others. Michael Letts is the CEO and Founder of In-Vest USA started in Columbia SC and now serving nationally.
