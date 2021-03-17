VANCOUVER, Wash., and SAN DIEGO, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joint venture (JV) partners Vancouver Clinic and PMB recently held a small, socially distanced celebration to break ground on a $75 million, 80,225-square-foot clinic in Vancouver.
Jake Rohe, Partner and Senior Vice President of San Diego-based PMB, one of the nation's leading medical office building developers, says his firm saw the project as an opportunity to help fill a financing void created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"PMB created a unique economic structure that enabled Vancouver Clinic to realize its financial objectives," Mr. Rohe explains. "We designed a delivery structure that, despite the pandemic, allowed the project to get to market quickly. We were coming in very late in the game – we integrated into the partnership developed by existing design and construction team over the past 5 years."
Mark Mantei, CEO of Vancouver Clinic, the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., says the new clinic will allow his organization to better serve the greater Salmon Creek community and will be conveniently located near Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Mr. Mantei notes that the new clinic, which will be its 12th in the state, will tie in with Vancouver Clinic's access strategy to provide a clinic presence within 10 minutes of every resident in the county.
"Vancouver Clinic has planned a significant advance in value-based healthcare delivery with a new state of the art surgery center and advanced urgent care. The pandemic delayed those plans but with the help of PMB, we are now proceeding to bring this needed service to our patients and community. They stepped in and worked tirelessly to help us advance the project. We are looking forward to opening on time and on budget in the third quarter of 2022!"
The new, three-story facility, to be located at 2529 N.E. 139th St., is expected to be completed in November 2022. In addition to an ambulatory surgery center and urgent care services, the clinic also will offer orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry, sports medicine, and other healthcare specialties.
The architect for the project is Portland, Ore.-based ZGF Architects, and the general contractor is Andersen Construction, which is also headquartered in Portland.
About PMB
PMB's mission is to improve healthcare delivery, effect change and positively impact communities. As a healthcare real estate developer focused on the continuum of care, PMB can provide the infrastructure to cure disease, heal families and empower the greatest minds in the industry. Healthcare is in our DNA. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care – from community-centric health and wellness to health-focused seniors housing, outpatient, inpatient and post-acute care. PMB has developed over 100 facilities to date representing approximately 5.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 65-plus medical facilities comprising over 4.8 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at pmbllc.com.
For more information on the Vancouver Clinic project, please visit our blog. For a video of the project, please click here.
Media Contact
Heather Williams, PMB, +1 (858) 794-1900, HWilliams@pmbllc.com
SOURCE PMB