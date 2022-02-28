CARY, N.C., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™ justifies the investment in a cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System by shining a spotlight on one of our earliest clients, Florascience.
A leading contract and private label manufacturer, Florascience offers a variety of high-quality plant-based, GMP-compliant products to consumers. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Florascience also provides product development and fulfillment services for clients.
Recognizing the limitations of a paper-based system and the drawbacks it has on a company that's eager to grow and expand its interest, Florscience began to weigh the prospects of switching to an electronic batch record system. The search for an electronic batch record solution led Florascience to InstantGMP. Initially unsure if an electronic system was the right investment for their organization, Florascience requested a live demonstration of InstantGMP's cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System (MES).
During the presentation, InstantGMP established the many ways Florascience could benefit from its MES. From enhanced operational efficiencies and automated compliance features to reduced risk and improved product quality, the benefits offered by the MES clearly justified the investment in this software solution.
"After seeing InstantGMP's product in action, we realized we found the solution to our growing company's needs," said Florascience Founder Keith Cleversley. "Making the switch from a paper-based system to a cloud-based MES was a wise decision. That was in 2013. Now, almost 10 years later, Florascience continues to enjoy the benefits of its investment in InstantGMP's MES."
"InstantGMP is proud to play a part in Floracience's continued growth as an industry-leading plant-based product manufacturer" said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "Instead of continuing with a paper-based system, Florscience recognized the advantages of a cloud-based MES and realized that their initial investment would prove beneficial in the future. We're incredibly happy that our relationship with Florascience continues to this day."
Designed to eliminate the reliance on a paper-based system, InstantGMP's cloud-based Manufacturing Execution System allows manufacturing companies to:
Implement Operational Efficiencies
Reduce Risk
Ensure GMP Compliance
Reduce Cycle Time
Access Data from anywhere at any time
Improve Product Quality
Reduce Batch Rejections and Scrapping
Enjoy a Significant Return on Investment
A lot has happened since the early days of InstantGMP's founding. While our MES was initially launched as a standalone product, it is now fully integrated into InstantGMP™ PRO, our all-in-one manufacturing and quality system.
With InstantGMP™ PRO, companies not only benefit from a first-class Manufacturing Execution System, they can also utilize the fully integrated Document, Inventory and Quality Management Systems, too.
As with all of its GMP software solutions, InstantGMP PRO is frequently updated with new features to ensure that our clients are always one step ahead of their competitors.
For almost 10 years, Florascience has enjoyed the benefits of InstantGMP's software solutions – and InstantGMP™ has enjoyed supporting this forward-thinking manufacturer. We look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come!
About InstantGMP™, Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
