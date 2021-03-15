STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (publ) presents an abstract on preclinical results with its novel biopsy system NeoNavia at the St Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference 2021, which is held March 17-21, 2021 in Vienna.

In light of this event, NeoDynamics and Redeye are organizing a parallel digital presentation for the financial markets on Wednesday March 17 at 13.00 - 14.00 CET where CEO Anna Eriksrud and Dr Kai-Uwe Schässburger, Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, will present the results and comment on the launch of the product. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session led by Redeye's analyst Oskar Bergman.

Please register to participate at Redeye at the following link: https://www.lyyti.in/Strategy_Update_NeoDynamics_9010

The presentation will be held in English.

The abstract will also be published in the scientific journal The Breast.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB. Phone  +46 708 444 966

e-mail: anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com  

