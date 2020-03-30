LUND, Sweden, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites you to a teleconference (in English) for all stakeholders and media on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 16:30 CET.
Mats Grahn, CEO will present an update on the company's COVID-19 response as well as an update on the activities in preparation for the Q3 2020 launch of IMMray™ PanCan-d and the prospective studies followed by a Q&A session.
Please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:
Conference Numbers:
Sweden: +46(0)8-50-520-424
Austria: +43(0)12530807
Germany: +49(0)30-3001-90612
Denmark: +45-3271-4573
Switzerland: +41(0)22-592-7103
Spain: +34-91-787-0777
Netherlands: +31(0)20-794-8426
United States: +1-212-999-6659
Norway: +47-2156-3318
France: +33(0)1-7037-7166
United Kingdom (standard international access): +44(0)20-3003-2666
Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) Immunovia
Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200401_1/
There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.
About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".
The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.
The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.
For more information, please contact:
Julie Silber
Director of Investor Relations
Immunovia Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com
Tel: +46-7-93-486-277
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-a-company-update-on-the-covid-19-response,c3076649
The following files are available for download: