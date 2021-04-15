STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) 

will publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - March 2021 on 

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on April 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - March 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51 

Denmark: +45 781 501 08 

Germany: +49 692 222 203 77 

The Netherlands: +31 107 129 162 

Norway: +47 239 639 38 

Switzerland: +41 225 675 632 

UK: + 44 333 300 9032 

US: + 1 833 249 8405 

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q1-2021

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.

---

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 15, 2021. 

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson

VP Communications and Investor Relations

BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se   

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-interim-report-for-the-period-january---march-2021-on-apri,c3325786

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3325786/1401637.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArctics Interim Report for period January - March 2021

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-interim-report-for-the-period-january---march-2021-on-april-21-at-9-30-am-cet-301269482.html

SOURCE BioArctic

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.