STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - September 2020 on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 08:00 a.m. CET.
BioArctic invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on October 14, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - September 2020 followed by a Q&A-session.
Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q3-2020
The webcast will afterwards also be available on demand at BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/
For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson,
VP Communications and Investor Relations
BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80
This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on October 6, 2020.
About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.
