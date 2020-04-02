SARASOTA, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: INVO), a medical device company focused on treating infertility with its FDA-cleared INVOcell® product, announced today the appointment of Christopher A. Myer as Vice President Business Development - Americas. Mr. Myer will direct the Company's initiative to develop the INVO clinic business in the United States and Canada, develop commercialization agreements in Mexico, as well as Central and South America, and develop cost savings analysis models for third-party payors and governments to highlight the benefits of the INVOcell solution.
Christopher Myer has a broad cross-section of experience in the medical device industry spanning more than 20 years. Prior to joining INVO Bioscience, Mr. Myer served for four years in the Fertility and Genomics Group at CooperSurgical, Inc., a leading woman's healthcare provider. Most recently Mr. Myer was Director, Corporate Accounts and Strategic Relationships – North America; and was previously Regional Sales Director, Fertility & Genomics Business Unit in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast region of the U.S. Mr. Myer also worked at leading medical device and capital equipment companies including Alliance Healthcare and McKesson Corporation. Mr. Myer holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Connecticut University and an M.B.A. from Southern New Hampshire University.
Steve Shum, President and CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "Over the past 20 years, Chris Myer has developed broad networks of customers including doctors, hospitals and procurement professionals throughout the Medical Device industry and we are excited to have him join the INVO Bioscience team and look forward to his contributions in the coming years."
Michael Campbell, V.P. Business Development and COO of INVO Bioscience, further commented, "Having previously worked with Chris, we have the benefit of bringing in a known, high performing individual to the team. Chris has successfully positioned complete portfolios of fertility-based consumable, capital equipment, and genomic testing with key stakeholders based on an ability to provide thoughtful economic cost saving analysis models. I believe this broad-based experience will prove to be very important in the development of our business objectives on several key fronts."
INVOcell is the first intravaginal culture device used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development using the women's body for natural incubation as an alternative to traditional IVF that uses incubators for fertilization and embryo.
About INVO Bioscience
We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/
