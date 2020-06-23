SARASOTA, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: INVO), ("the Company") a medical device company focused on creating alternative treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility and developers of INVOcell®, the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System, announced that the company will trade under the symbol "INVO" effective at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. For the period May 26, 2020 through June 22, 2020 the company had traded under the symbol "INVOD" following the previously announced reverse stock split. The Company had previously announced on May 22, 2020 that it had effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split reducing the amount of issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 7.89 million common shares. The reverse split was previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the authority granted by the Company's stockholders at the Company's annual shareholder meeting held on December 16, 2019.
As a reminder, the Company's transfer agent, Transfer Online, Inc., is the exchange agent for the reverse stock split and will correspond with stockholders of record holding physical certificates regarding the reverse stock split. Transfer Online, Inc. can be reached at 503-227-2950. Stockholders owning shares in book-entry form via a broker or other nominee need not take any action in connection with the reverse split and their positions have already automatically been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.
"We are pleased to have completed this step toward improving the capitalization structure of the Company and overall visibility to the investor community. We are experiencing increased interest in our INVOcell device from prospective partners, physicians, patients, investors and media. We are steadfast in our mission to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal of lowering costs while increasing the availability of care to this dramatically underserved market. We also continue to ramp our commercialization efforts, which we believe will help to expand our international opportunities," commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience.
Click here for the recent CEO interview with Vista Partners.
About INVO Bioscience
We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/
