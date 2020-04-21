NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, LLC and MyndYou Inc. announce a collaboration with MyndYou and their AI-based voice analysis solutions with Involta employees as part of Involta's business continuity plan. The program will help Involta employees monitor and detect changes in their health and, subsequently, their ability to work. The goal of the program is to ensure the overall health of Involta's employees and maintain mission-critical applications for Involta clients during this battle with COVID-19 and beyond.
In this program—which is currently operating in a pilot phase—Involta employees are receiving consistent check-in calls from MyndYou's virtual health coach and voice bot, MyEleanor. Brain-driven voice analytics work in the background of each call to detect subtle changes in the employee's health. Insights and analytics from the calls will be delivered directly to the employees when a change is detected, informing and empowering them with new insights into their health.
"Employee health is essential to our business performance," said Jim Buie, Involta President. "We are excited to be participating in the MyndYou program to discover new preventative measures that support employee health and wellness, and ultimately enable us to deliver on our brand promise of Operational Excellence."
While this collaboration approaches employee wellness from a broad perspective, its timely launch around COVID-19 gives Involta the opportunity to help its employees self-screen for the virus and stay on top of their mental and physical healthCOVID-19 screening questions are incorporated into the check-in calls with MyEleanor as a way of drawing attention to symptoms and providing guidance when needed. Ultimately, this collaboration is aimed at promoting health within the Involta workforce, whether related to COVID-19, preexisting chronic conditions, or the countless other needs that MyndYou's engagement and voice analytics solutions can support.
"We are thrilled to be working with Involta and its employee community to use our analytics-driven engagement solutions to help promote personal health and wellness within the workforce," says Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, CEO and co-founder of MyndYou. "This collaboration is at the forefront of employee wellness initiatives, and we see many creative opportunities to grow with Involta to help them support their employees' long-term health and well-being—especially now, when the need to take care of employees and their families is so important."
About MyndYou
MyndYou developed the first brain-driven, artificial intelligence (AI)-based triaging and case management solution that bridges the gaps of care by empowering healthcare practitioners and providers to remotely engage and intervene with high-risk patients in their homes and communities, at the right time. Through its groundbreaking Cognitive Complexity analysis of speech and day-to-day activity patterns and automated engagement tools, MyndYou detects subtle changes in cognitive functioning to activate care adjustments in care and timely interventions that improve patient engagement, health outcomes, and quality of life. For more information on MyndYou, please visit www.myndyou.com.
About Involta
Involta is an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm. Involta helps organizations plan, manage and execute hybrid IT strategies using a broad range of services including colocation, cloud computing, managed IT, cybersecurity, fiber, and network connectivity. Founded in 2007, Involta has garnered widespread recognition for excellence and growth, including spots on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Involta brand promise is Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence, and People Who Deliver.
Involta maintains partnerships with top tier technology vendors and major public cloud providers such as Cisco, Veeam, and Pure Storage and employs a large number of highly certified technical engineers dedicated to building reliable and secure solutions. Through innovative consulting engagements, Involta is able to utilize its unique resources and partnerships to deliver advanced hybrid IT solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of organizations.
