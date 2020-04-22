DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness ("INW"), one of the country's largest research, development and manufacturing companies that serves the global health and wellness industry, announced today a $3.00 per hour pay increase for its hourly associates across the United States. Coined by the company as "Unity Pay," the increase commenced on March 21st in recognition of INW associates' courageous efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and will continue for the duration of the COVID-19 mobilization.
Last week, INW also adjusted manufacturing at its Dallas, Texas plant to produce hand sanitizer, packaged in convenient single-use packets. The company will donate more than 600,000 of these packets to charities and first responders in the local communities where the company operates in Texas, Arizona, and California.
"We have over 1,000 men and women at INW, and we are all extremely grateful for the brave sacrifices our local first responders and essential workers continue to make in the fight against COVID-19," said Gary Giles, INW Chief Executive. "As hand sanitizer remains a top need, the associates at INW, and our shareholders' charitable arm, The Rosewood Foundation, stand with our first responders and front-line workers. We are proud to manufacture such a key product in a unique delivery form that helps ensure their safety."
About INW: Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness
INW stands at the crossroads of change in the nutrition and wellness industry, blending science and innovation with safety and quality to set a new standard of leadership in nutritional and personal care manufacturing. Delivering operational excellence from product R&D to expert manufacturing and packaging to efficient delivery, the company provides unmatched quality in product and packaging innovation, from concept to launch. They offer diversity of product forms across powders, solid dose, liquids/gel packs, cosmetics, and more across its multi-site network. Visit inw-group.com to learn more.
