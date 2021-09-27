TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reversed phase chromatography (RPC) is the most commonly and frequently used peptide separation technique but has its challenges. Impurities from the peptide feed are prone to cause fouling of the column and not all impurities can be resolved on the RPC column. To add another orthogonal step, to both protect the RPC column and to increase the resolution, could solve these issues. For example, a variety of peptide modifications that cannot be removed by RPC can be separated by ion exchange chromatography.
By introducing a cation exchange chromatography (CIEX) step upstream of the high-performance silica-based RPC step, the burden from impurities is significantly reduced. Additionally, the purity of the target peptide is greatly enhanced.
Register for this live webinar on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm BST/UK) to hear Cecilia Unoson, Manager Applications Research/ Principal Scientist, Bio-Works (Uppsala, Sweden), present data on three differently produced therapeutic peptides, two solid-phase synthesized peptides and one peptide expressed in Escherichia coli, both purified with an upstream CIEX step before one or two RPC steps. Two of the cases presented are directed more towards process scale and one is specifically directed against screening and small-scale purifications.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Ion Exchange and Reversed Phase Chromatography as Two Orthogonal Techniques for Purification of Therapeutic Peptides.
