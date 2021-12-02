BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation's HALO Smart Sensor 2C, the worldwide leader for vape and vape with THC detection, has won an 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today in two categories: Best Back to Work Monitoring Solution and Best Sound & Chemical Incident Detection.
The HALO Smart Sensor's all-in-one capabilities and new 2C hardware unit with calibrated sensors have been recognized for helping organizations get back to work during the pandemic. HALO 2C provides both a real-time air quality and health index, and sends alerts when either index falls into danger zones.
"We have been hearing from building occupants worldwide to provide real-time health and air quality readings of their facilities," said IPVideo Corporation's President, David Antar. "With HALO 2C and the real-time health and safety index, facilities now have constant monitoring, immediate alerts, reporting validation and can provide peace of mind to their occupants."
HALO 2C allows its users to capture comprehensive building awareness with a single device. Used for health and safety, HALO 2C is a vape detector, an air quality monitor, and a complete security device for privacy areas where cameras or microphones aren't ideal. HALO provides: Building Health Monitoring, Indoor Air Quality Monitoring, Vape Detection, THC Detection, Gunshot Detection, Emergency Key Word Alerting, Audible Alerting, Light/Occupancy Alerting, Chemical Alerting, VOC Alerting, Tamper Alerting as well as Temperature, Humidity and Pressure Alerting.
The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in its sixth year, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today.
"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, the overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
Capture real-time comprehensive building safety and health awareness with the all-in-one HALO Smart Sensor 2C and the HALO Cloud Health Index.
HALO IOT Smart Sensor is Patent Protected and is proudly manufactured in the U.S.A.
For further information regarding IPVideo's award-winning HALO Smart Sensor 2C visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
PR Contact:
Rick Cadiz
Vice President Sales & Marketing
IP Video Corporation
631.675.2213
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About American Security Today:
American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.
AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.
To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at mmadsen@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.
Media Contact
Rick, Cadiz, 631.675.2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corporation