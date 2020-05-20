NAPLES, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Irina Cheva is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
An accomplished cosmetics and beauty expert, Ms. Cheva came to the United States in 2004 and initially earned a Master of Arts in forensic psychology from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, adding to her previous Master of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Moscow.
Combining her advanced degrees, Ms. Cheva served as a forensic scientist, a post where she laid the groundwork for her skincare career. Her background in science and research gives her a perspective that is unique among her colleagues and peers.
Having struggled with various skin conditions since the age of 12, Ms. Cheva developed further health problems as a result of her medical treatments. Additionally, realizing that her looks and low self esteem cannot be fixed with the medication, she decided to embark upon a career in the beauty industry, turning her problems into her assets.
After taking 20 years to research and develop her skin care line, she departed from teaching forensic science to establish a company that provides various beauty services with main focus on the most effective skin care procedures, complementary products and individually designed permanent makeup solutions to make the skin look flawless and bring out the best in any face. Since 2017, Ms. Cheva has excelled as the chief executive officer of BeautyDermaPro, a clinic she owns and operates to provide clients with her uniquely developed brand of permanent makeup and skincare treatments.
Attributing her success to her awareness, perseverance and willingness to resolve her own problems, Ms. Cheva has contributed her skills to a number of other professional and civic endeavors as well. The founder of the Save the Brow Foundation, which offers free permanent makeup services to pre-chemo patients, she has also involved herself with the Business Network International and the Women's Network of Collier County in order to network and collaborate with like-minded professionals. Since 2017, Ms. Cheva has been active as a sponsor for Christy's Cause, a charity that works to eradicate child sex trafficking.
For excellence in her career, Ms. Cheva was recognized among the Women to Watch in 2019. She was among the finalists in a world beauty championship in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2018. BeautyDermaPro was honored as the best in business of 2019 as a Skin Care Clinic and in 2020 in a Permanent Makeup category. Most recently, Ms. Cheva was announced as a Distinguished Entrepreneur of Southwest Florida finalist.
A fast moving person in a fast-paced world, Ms. Cheva hopes to be an inspiration for young and aspiring professionals, and not just in the field of skin care, but in a wide variety of business enterprises. She has outlined her process in her book, "How to Create Your Multi-Million Dollar Business With Ease," which functions as a handbook for small business owners, beauty professionals, permanent makeup artists and others who want to create their own businesses. The book was released in April of 2020 and it has quickly became an International Bestseller and an Amazon Bestselling book. The proud mother of three children, Ms. Cheva enjoys yoga, clean eating and teaching human potential and success to our generation of entrepreneurs.